Vehicle crash closes down section of I-40 West in Del City area

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – All lanes of Interstate 40 West are closed in a part of Del City following a vehicle crash.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers closed all lanes of I-40 West at Scott Street and Reno Avenue in Del City following the crash.

The crash occurred at the I-35/I-40 Fort Smith junction.

Drivers can use Interstate 240 or U.S. 62/Northeast 23rd Street as an alternate route to continue west, or can detour to I-35 North.

“Cleanup is expected to take several hours and motorists should be prepared for significant congestion and delays in the area,” OHP officials said.