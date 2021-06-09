Vehicle crash closes down section of I-40 West in Del City area

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – All lanes of Interstate 40 West are closed in a part of Del City following a vehicle crash.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers closed all lanes of I-40 West at Scott Street and Reno Avenue in Del City following the crash.

The crash occurred at the I-35/I-40 Fort Smith junction.

Drivers can use Interstate 240 or U.S. 62/Northeast 23rd Street as an alternate route to continue west, or can detour to I-35 North.

“Cleanup is expected to take several hours and motorists should be prepared for significant congestion and delays in the area,” OHP officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report