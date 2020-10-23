Vehicle crash in Oklahoma City results in 1 death, 3 injuries

LINCOLN, Okla. (KFOR) – One person died and three people were injured in a vehicle crash that occurred in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.
The crash occurred after the driver went the wrong way on an off-ramp on Intestate 235 near Lincoln and Reno.
The driver crashed through a fence and the vehicle fell onto train tracks below.
The tracks had to be closed to clean up the wreckage and inspect for damage.
No further details about the victims were released.
