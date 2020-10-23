Vehicle crash in Oklahoma City results in 1 death, 3 injuries

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Okla. (KFOR) – One person died and three people were injured in a vehicle crash that occurred in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred after the driver went the wrong way on an off-ramp on Intestate 235 near Lincoln and Reno.

The driver crashed through a fence and the vehicle fell onto train tracks below.

The tracks had to be closed to clean up the wreckage and inspect for damage.

No further details about the victims were released.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter