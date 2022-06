OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A vehicle crashed into an Oklahoma City creek Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred along NW 150th near MacArthur.

The driver was heading west and drove off a bridge and into the creek below.

A vehicle crashed into an Oklahoma City creek. Image KFOR

Fortunately for the driver, there was not a dangerous amount of water in the creek.

Information was not available on the driver’s condition.