OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A vehicle crashed into a nail salon in Oklahoma City Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at Shiny Nails, located in the area of SW 83rd and Pennsylvania.

Police said a couple people were injured. Witnesses told police that the salon’s owner was injured by broken glass.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the business was described as an elderly woman. Information was not provided on her condition.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.