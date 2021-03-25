Vehicle ends up in Oklahoma River, driver OK

A motorist ended up in the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City emergency responders rescued a motorist Thursday night after he drove into the Oklahoma River.

Emergency responders were called to the Oklahoma River at South Laird and Riversport Drive. Witnesses told the Oklahoma City Police Department’s 9-1-1 dispatcher center that someone was inside the car.

Firefighters at the scene said the driver – a male whose name and age has not been released – is OK.

Tow trucks are at the scene to try and pull the vehicle out of the water.

No information was provided on what caused the driver to go into the river.

