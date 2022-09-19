SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Chickasaw National Recreation Area say a wild fire that burned approximately three acres of park land Sunday started as a vehicle fire near Catfish Bottoms.

According to the report, the vehicle caught fire on Goddard Youth Camp Road around noon Sunday, Sept. 18.

National Park Service authorities say the initial request for help came in at 12:45 p.m. and responders arrived on the scene at 12:57 p.m.

Those responders found that the fire had spread from a vehicle towing an RV into the grass on both sides of the road.

NPS Photo

The fire continued to spread northeast and burned approximately three acres of Chickasaw National Recreation Area land before responders were able to stop the spread shortly before 5 p.m.

NPS Photo

NPS Photo

NPS Photo

Authorities say park staff continues to monitor the area for flareups.

No one was injured and no buildings were damaged.

“National Park Service staff would like to thank those who also responded to the fire, including Sulphur Fire Department, Dougherty Fire Department, and Rock Prairie Volunteer Fire Department,” said Chickasaw National Recreation Area officials.

The RV and the tow vehicle were destroyed.