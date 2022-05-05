DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma business owner had quite a shock on Thursday morning.

Around 10:15a.m. on Thursday, Del City firefighters were called to a possible vehicle in a business in the 5500 block of Main Street.

“It was loud! We thought it was Jesus coming back, but like I said, we didn’t hear the trumpet sound, so we knew it wasn’t him,” Debbie Barnett, owner and master stylist at Indulgence Hair Studio, joked.

When she went outside, she realized that the loud noise was due to a vehicle hitting her building.

“We were a little disturbed but, you know, making sure that the person who ran through, they were safe. That was our most important thing that we worried about,” Barnett said.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Fire officials say the structural integrity of the building was not compromised and there was minimal damage to the exterior.