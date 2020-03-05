Vehicle sales tax modification approved by Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate passed a measure Thursday to modify how vehicle sales tax is calculated.

A 1.25 percent sales tax is levied on a vehicle’s full price when a vehicle is purchased under current law. However, the legislation passed by the Senate on Thursday – Senate Bill 1619 – “would be based on the difference between the actual sales price of a vehicle and the value of a trade-in, if applicable,” according to a State Senate news release.

Thirty-eight other states use the tax calculation that the Senate just passed, the news release states.

“Right now, if you buy a $15,000 vehicle, you pay sales tax on that price even if you traded in your car to make the purchase more affordable,” said Senator Darcy Jech (R-Kingfisher), the author of the bill. “If Senate Bill 1619 is signed into law and you buy a car for $15,000, but trade in your vehicle for a $10,000 credit, you would only have to pay sales tax on the $5,000 you actually paid.”

The measure would make buying a car more affordable for Oklahoma families, Jech said.

“We all know the frustration of feeling over-taxed when making a large purchase, and this measure aims to keep more money in the pockets of Oklahomans,” Jech said.

The bill will move to the Oklahoma House of Representatives for further consideration.