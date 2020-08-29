Vehicle stolen in Lawton 4 years ago pulled out of Kiowa County lake

Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulled a stolen vehicle out of Tom Steed Lake.

KIOWA COUNTY (KFOR) – A vehicle that was reported stolen in Lawton four years ago was found in a Kiowa County lake.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team recovered a red 2016 Chevrolet Impala from Tom Steed Lake on Saturday morning.

“The vehicle was approximately 120 feet northeast of Tom Steed boat ramp in 11 feet of water,” officials said on OHP’s official Facebook page.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Lawton in September 2016, according to officials.

