Vehicle stopped for speeding in Oklahoma City leads to discovery of property worth more than $15K

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Property worth more than $15,000 was discovered in a vehicle that was originally pulled over for speeding on I-35, officials say.

Recently, a deputy assigned to the Central Oklahoma Metro Interdiction Team (COMIT) stopped a vehicle for speeding near I-35 and Britton Road in Oklahoma City.

The deputy spoke with the three people inside the Honda SUV and saw several items in the back of the vehicle, including 13 Dyson vacuum cleaners, 22 Nest thermostats, and five Nest cameras.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, the individuals all had different stories about where the items came from, and eventually the deputy was able to determine the electronics were from a national department store.

Department store security was contacted and confirmed the items were purchased from their stores by different credit cards with the same individual’s name.

The property worth more than $15,000 was booked as evidence, and charges are pending.

The sheriff’s office says COMIT deputies work with the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and Oklahoma City Police Department on the interstates looking for dangerous drugs and human trafficking.