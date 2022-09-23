NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the Oklahoma Sooners prepare to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, OU head coach Brent Venables is asking fans for help keeping their winning streak alive.

The Sooners have started the season by defeating UTEP, Kent State, and Nebraska in non-conference play.

Saturday will mark Brent Venables’ first Big 12 conference game as OU’s head coach, and it just happens to be against his alma mater.

Venables played two seasons at Kansas State and even became a linebackers coach for the Wildcats under Bill Snyder.

As Venables prepares to welcome his former team to town, he’s asking the fans for some help.

“Hey, Sooner fans. I want to thank everyone who showed up deep in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday. Man, y’all were terrific, and also congratulate everybody for the first two games. What an amazing environment our players had an opportunity to compete in. This Saturday, this has to be a deafening platform for our opponent, Kansas State; 7 o’clock in the Palace. Can’t wait to see everybody there,” Venables said in a video on Twitter.

Kansas State is already prepping its fans and players by calling the game against the Sooners a “statement game” for their program.

OU will face Kansas State on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.