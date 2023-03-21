OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular farmers market is preparing to open to the public for the 2023 season.

The Farmers Market at Scissortail Park will open on Saturday, April 1 at the corner of Oklahoma City Blvd. and S. Robinson Ave.

“Our farmers market team has done an excellent job with this season’s lineup of vendors. Shoppers will find 45 of their favorite producers returning this season plus 14 new vendors from Oklahoma, further enhancing our unique position as a producer-only market,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation and Myriad Gardens Foundation. “We are thankful to our local market sponsors and to the United States Department of Agriculture for their grant support that helps us create such a popular weekly outdoor destination. Our partnership with the USDA is also helping us fund a new monthly, mid-week market that will take place in the Lower Park beginning in May.”

Organizers say the market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October, except for April 29.

Free parking during the market is available around the perimeter of the park and in the special event parking lot along S.W. 2nd St., between S. Harvey and S. Hudson.

The Saturday Market vendor list is as follows:

PRODUCE

A+H Urban Farm

Crow’s Farm

Mauch Family Farm – NEW

Tanglefoot Farms – NEW

Meats

Benjamin Lee Bison (Bison)

Big Grass Beef (Grass fed beef)

REFARM (Pork and beef)

Spring Fed Family Farms (Pork) – NEW

WH Yardbirds (Chicken)

Dairy/Eggs

Granny Had One

Prairie Thyme Farm – NEW

REFARM

Plants

Plant Wisdom Garden Center

Mushrooms

Half Moon Harvest

Baked Goods

Aunt Esther’s Cookie Co. – NEW

Bavarian Pretzels

Delish.E.Sweets

Granny Had One

Heritage Grains Bread Co. – NEW

Jack’s Bakehouse

K’s Bakery

Kiowa Foodie Love Child Biscuits & Scones

Little Mouse Bakes

Rose Bakery

Honey

Central Oklahoma Honey Farm

Cody’s Honey

Granny Had One

Scissortail Honey

Nuts

Knight Pecan Farms – NEW

Ready to eat foods

Acuna Matata Sandwich Box (Breakfast sandwiches, overnight oats)

David’s Smok’n Barbeque (Ready-to-eat BBQ)

Hank’s Salsa Co. (Salsa and chips)

Kettle Popstars (Kettle corn)

Wondervan Pops (Popsicles)

Packaged/ prepared foods

A Wild Garden (Fermented products – kimchi, vinegar, bokashi for compost) – NEW

David’s Smok’n Barbeque (BBQ sauce and BBQ)

FreezeOKC (Freeze dried candy)

Motley Gourmet (Fresh fruit spreads)

Nourished Roots (Spices)

Sweet Spirit Foods (Jarred salsa, BBQ sauce, relish, pickles)

The Bakers Companion (Flavored baking extracts) – NEW

Uptown Jerky (Jerky)

Vatsana’s Hot Sauce (Hot sauce)

Yummus (Hummus)

Beverages

Acuna Matata Sandwich Box (Fresh lemonade)

Angry Scotsman Brewing (Microbrewery) – NEW

Black Atlas Coffee (Small batch coffee)

Okola-home Soda Company (Handcrafted sodas) – NEW

Roam Coffee (Iced coffee)

Skydance Brewing (Local brewery) – NEW

Stonecloud Brewing (Local brewery)

Tiny Bubbles (Local beer, prosecco)

Artisans

Alice Wolf (Graphic designer – Oklahoma landmarks)

Bookish (Resold books)

Delta 13 Forge (Forged knives) – NEW

Glassy Girls (Stained glass sun catchers)

Goodies Unlimited (Soaps, lotions, balms)

H&M Pottery (Ceramic pottery)

MoonGlow Maven (Candles, wax melts)

Sage & Elm Apothecary (Plant-based skincare)

Wool and Flax (Wood-burned home décor) – NEW.