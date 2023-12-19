VERDEN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Verden Public School District is mourning the loss of one of its second graders who died in a crash Monday evening.

Authorities were called to the scene on County Road 1290/County Street 2780 near Pocasset just before 6:20 p.m. Monday.

There, they found a crashed 2023 GMC Terrain with four injured people inside. What caused the crash is still under investigation.

The 53-year-old driver was transported to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

A 5-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were both taken to OU Children’s for head and internal trunk injuries.

A 7-year-old girl was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Verden Public Schools Superintendent Mickey Edwards released statements offering support to those affected and saying the elementary Christmas program would be postponed in light of the tragic event.

The incident report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol says all four victims were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.