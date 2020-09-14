‘Very high alert’ issued for weed pollen in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been out enjoying the beautiful weather, your allergies may be bothering you.

Officials with the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic say the state is in a ‘very high alert’ for weed pollen.

If you are seriously allergic to weed pollen, you should stay inside as much as possible.

Also, mold and grass pollen are considered high.

The best way to combat these allergens is to stay in filtered air. OAAC’s board-certified allergists recommend avoiding allergy triggers is the best way to reduce symptoms. These triggers include:

Wash your hands often. Pollen can stick to your hands when you touch something outside or a pet, if it has been outside.

Limit your time outdoors when pollen counts are high.

Wear a dust mask that people like carpenters use (found in hardware stores) when you need to do outdoor tasks such as raking leaves.

Don’t wear your outdoor work clothes in the house; they may have pollen on them.

Clean and replace furnace and air conditioner filters often. Using HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters is recommended, which remove at least 99 percent of pollen, as well as animal dander, dust and other particles.

Use a clothes dryer rather than outdoor clothes lines.

