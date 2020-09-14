Veteran confronted while holding flags on Edmond street corner

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Heated moments on an Edmond street corner on Saturday were caught on camera as a state senate candidate and her daughter are seen conversing with a man holding a pair of flags near 15th and Santa Fe.

“I love the America that tries to change for the better,” Andrea Stone’s teenage daughter is seen saying on a video shared with KFOR. “You love the America that *expletive* drops bombs. You love the America that kills black kids.”

“It just seemed like they were harassing the veteran and we just wanted to make sure that everything was under control,” said Ryleigh Cho, who filmed the video on her cell phone.

You can see Stone, as well as her daughter who appears to be arguing with a veteran, identified as ‘Old Ranger.’ Old Ranger is known for standing on corners in Edmond, showing his American pride.

“You love the America that protects people like you and that look like you and people that talk like you,” Stone’s daughter says in the video.

“All I can see is thank you, guys. I’m just glad to see you all. And I’m glad to see Americans stand up for what matters. But please work on your civility. You don’t need to cuss,” says Old Ranger.

Cho and her boyfriend, Riley King, said they pulled over and filmed the situation because they were concerned things may get worse.

“Whenever I first showed up, the lady with the red hair told me that if I’m going to say something racist, I should go ahead and leave. And I hadn’t said a word or anything. She just came up and assumed that,” King said.

“When she started cursing at the veteran, that’s when I knew this was definitely getting out of hand,” Cho said.

KFOR spoke with Stone on Sunday afternoon to ask for her side of the story.

She says her daughter initially went there alone.

“She felt like there needed to be a counter, a counter opinion,” Stone said. “My daughter is a teenager. She is learning to be a better advocate. I am sorry that her tone was not more civil.”

Stone herself showed up after learning things were getting heated. She says the video didn’t capture everything.

“He actually stayed for quite a bit of time after that and we continued this discussion,” Stone said. “The video caught kind of the most tense moment. But we learned a lot about this veteran, and he shared his situation with his service record and where he grew up.”

But Cho says she wishes things had been civil from the beginning. And says more respect should have been given to the veteran.

“I just want to give thanks to him. He was the most kind-hearted man I have ever met. He seemed extremely honest and respectful toward everyone,” Cho said.

Andrea Stone tells KFOR she and Old Ranger exchanged contact information.

She says they are planning to meet up and is hoping they continue their conversations and work to build a bridge over the political divide in their area.

