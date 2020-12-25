Veteran Oklahoma City firefighter who exemplified excellence dies while battling COVID-19

Maj. Andy Davis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A veteran Oklahoma City firefighter, revered by his fellow firefighters for his sterling work ethic and jovial personality, died while battling COVID-19.

Maj. Andy Davis, a 20-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Fire Department who served at Station 10-C, died on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Maj. Andy Davis

Firefighting was in Maj. Davis’ blood. His father, retired Capt. Johnny Davis, was a member of the OKCFD. His brothers, Deputy Chief Tony Davis and Maj. Scott Davis, as well as his nephew, Cpl. A.J. Davis, are all metro firefighters.

“Like his brothers, nephew and father, Andy loved the job and serving the residents of Oklahoma City. His jovial approach to life endeared him to all who knew him, and his work ethic was an example of excellence,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said.

Maj. Davis is survived by his wife, Lisa, and their four children, McKenzie, Gracie, Gabe and Beau.

“To the entire Davis family, we love you and are proud to stand beside you all. We are the Oklahoma City Fire Department!” Fulkerson said.

