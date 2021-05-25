Veterans, active duty military treated to free admission to ‘Celtic Throne’ performance

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Veterans and active duty military personnel will be treated to a live performance for free at an Edmond auditorium.

Armstrong Auditorium is welcoming ‘Celtic Throne,’ a new musical score for an Irish dance production from Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance.

‘Celtic Throne- The Royal Journey of Irish Dance’ explores the ancient origins of Irish step dance and celebrates the migration of people from Ireland, Scotland, and England to the United States.

“Celtic Throne combines Byrne’s powerful, cinematic musical score with hard- and soft-shoe Irish dancing, all set against epic imagery of Ireland, the Scottish Highlands, scenes from the British Empire and traditional America. This show is a stonking celebration of the British Isles and the United States. It is guaranteed to leave audiences thrilled and inspired,” said co-director Brad Macdonald. “Bring the entire family for an unforgettable experience!”

Armstrong Auditorium will host three performances of ‘Celtic Throne:’

Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 to $55 for adults and $30 for children 17 and under. Reservations are required.

Veterans and active duty military personnel will be able to receive free admission on May 30, along with discounts for family members. Organizers say you need to call (405) 285-1010 or bring your military ID to the box office in advance.

For tickets, visit ArmstrongAuditorium.org or call (405) 285-1010.