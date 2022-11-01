STILLWATER, Okla (KFOR) – In its second year OSU is gearing up with pride in celebrating a established philanthropy project for Veterans.

The Cowboys for Veterans bag program is set to host its drop-off event from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 in the upper North Plaza of the Student Union at Oklahoma State University.

OSU’s Office of Student Veteran Success and other campus partners will continue the program by collecting donations of fully stocked gift bags to provide to the Claremore Veterans Home. This program, established by the Newell family, aims to provide those living in veteran affairs centers across the state with anything from clothing to toiletries.

The special drop-off event will feature opening remarks from Vincent Rivera, Student Veteran Success coordinator, as well as cocoa and cookies.

Last year, OSU was able to donate more than 1,400 holiday gift bags to VA centers and hospice care across the state and is looking for at least 295 donations this year.

Veterans gift bags will include a host of needed items:

twin XL blanket

body wash, lotion and shampoo

Axe body spray

2023 wall calendar

notepads and pens

toothbrush and toothpaste

package of T-shirts

sweat or lounge pants and top

disposable razors

men’s gloves

puzzle books

To sign up or donate a bag to recipients with early drop-offs made 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Nov. 4 in 061 Student Union.