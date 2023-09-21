OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Veteran Center is inviting Veterans and their families, caregivers, and current service members to their open house to meet staff and see the newly remodeled Veteran Center.

The Veteran Center offers confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Services include counseling for needs such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST).

The Veteran Center is also available to connect the military men and women with more support in the VA and their respective community.

Guests should expect to have a chance to meet Senators, Congressmen, VA Representatives and community partners.

WHAT: Veteran Center Open House WHEN: Friday, September 29th, 2023 from 11am to 3pm. WHERE: Veteran Center, 6804 N. Robinson Ave. OKC, OK 73116 WHO: Veterans, Service Members, Caregivers and Families.

Please contact the Vet Center directly at 405-456-5184 for more information.