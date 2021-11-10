Veterans Day: Discounts, deals available across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are preparing to celebrate the veteran in your life on Thursday, you won’t want to miss out on several businesses across the state that are providing special offers this Veterans Day.
- Applebee’s is offering both active duty service members and veterans a free meal from a select menu. Check Applebee’s website for more details.
- Buffalo Wild Wings will offer 10 free boneless wings and fries for all veterans and active duty service members for both dine-in and takeout orders. More details can be found on their website.
- Chicken N Pickle is offering free open play on the pickleball courts for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.
- Chili’s will offer a free meal to veterans and active duty service members from a select menu. This offer is available for dine-in only. Check Chili’s website for more details.
- Cracker Barrell is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, with purchase. This offer is valid for dine-in and online orders with promo code VETSDAY21. More details can be found on Cracker Barrell’s website.
- Denny’s is offering veterans and service members a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. until noon for dine-in only. Make sure to check your local Denny’s beforehand to make sure they are participating.
- Dickey’s BBQ Pit is offering veterans and active service members a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich in-store. Make sure to check with your local Dickey’s beforehand to make sure they are participating.
- Dunkin’ Donuts is giving veterans and active service members one free doughnut while supplies last. Make sure to check your local Dunkin’ beforehand to make sure they are participating.
- First Americans Museum is offering free admission to all veterans and service members and a 20% discount on their meal in the Thirty Nine Restaurant.
- Fish City Grill is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free entrée up to $20.99 on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders.
- Hooters will offer all veterans and active duty service members a free meal from their Veteran’s Day Menu which includes five of the most popular entrées: Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and 10-Piece Boneless Wings. Make sure to check your local Hooters beforehand to make sure they are participating.
- IHOP is offering veterans and active duty service members free red, white, and blue pancakes. Make sure to check your local IHOP beforehand to make sure they are participating.
- Jiffy Lube of Chickasha, located at 2128 S. 4th Ave. in Chickasha, is inviting all active, retired, and veterans to their location on Nov. 11 for a special 50% off oil change.
- Kohl’s is offering veterans, active and former military personnel and their immediate families 30% off in-store purchases from Thursday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 14.
- Longhorn Steakhouse is offering veterans and active duty service members a free appetizer or dessert along with 10 percent off their entire meal. Make sure to check your local Longhorn Steakhouse beforehand to make sure they are participating.
- Little Caesar’s will offer veterans and active duty service members a free lunch combo, which includes our slices of Little Caesar’s popular Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Make sure to check your local Little Caesar’s beforehand to make sure they are participating.
- Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum is honoring veterans with free admission to the museum on Nov. 11.
- Olive Garden is offering veterans and active duty service members a free meal, which includes an entrée from their Veterans Day menu, plus unlimited soup or salad, and garlic breadsticks. Make sure to check your local Olive Garden beforehand to make sure they are participating.
- Outback Steakhouses is giving veterans and active duty service members free Bloomin’ Onion or Coca-Cola product along with a 10 percent discount on meals. Make sure to check with your local Outback beforehand to make sure they are participating.
- Red Robin will give veterans and active duty service members a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries anytime through Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. More details can be found on Red Robin’s website.
- Red Lobster is giving veterans and active service members a free appetizer or dessert for dine-in. More details can be found on Red Lobster’s website.
- RibCrib is thanking all active military and veterans with a complimentary special two-meat combo meal with one side. The offer is valid Nov. 11 for dine-in only at participating locations. Veterans will need to show proof of military service.
- Scooter’s Coffee will honor veterans with any hot, iced, or blended drink of their choosing of any size on Nov. 11. Veterans just need to present their military ID at participating locations.
- Texas Roadhouse will be handing out dinner vouchers from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. that can be redeemed through May 30, 2022. More information can be found on Texas Roadhouse’s Facebook.
- Torchy’s Tacos will provide veterans and active U.S. military members with a complimentary taco and a choice of fountain drink or iced tea. The offer is available for dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person only.
- Wendy’s is giving veterans and active service members a free breakfast combo. Make sure to check with your local Wendy’s beforehand to make sure they are participating.