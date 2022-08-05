OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Leaders from veterans organizations in Oklahoma say they are coming together to file a lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Organizers say the lawsuit relates to Stitt’s handling of appointments to the Oklahoma Veterans Commission.

Larry Van Schuyver served on the commission for nine years. In June, he was re-appointed as chairman of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission.

However, he was fired by Gov. Stitt just two days after the primary election.

Van Schuyver claims it was political retaliation after he publicly supported Joel Kintsel over Gov. Stitt in the governor’s race.

“He doesn’t want anyone that will fight him even when he’s doing the wrong thing,” said Van Schuyver. “He wants you to agree with him, which leads to a lot of scandal.”

When questioned about the firing, the Governor’s office said:

“Both Mr. Costilow and Mr. Van Schuyer were appointed by Governor Stitt and served at the pleasure of the governor. We wish them the best in their next endeavor.”