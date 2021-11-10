Veterans, servicemembers from Oklahoma’s 39 Tribal Nations to be honored in ‘Making History’ event at First Americans Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City will celebrate veterans and servicemembers from Oklahoma’s 39 Tribal Nations with a “Making History” event that will also involve expanding the museum’s Native veteran database.

The event will be from Nov. 11-14 and will give Native American veterans the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the First Americans Museum’s (FAM) Tribal Nation Gallery, according to an FAM news release.

Veterans, service members and their families will arrive at the museum, 659 First Americans Blvd., at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, to participate in the “Making History” project, which will take place in classrooms on FAM’s second level.

“First Americans have the highest record of service per capita in the armed forces compared to the general population and we honor and commemorate their service at FAM,” said James Pepper Henry (Kaw/Muscogee), FAM Director/CEO.

Veterans and service members who are enrolled in tribes, as well as their families, may bring military service documentation, awards and photographs for archivists to professionally scan into the FAM database. Portrait photography is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

First Americans Museum

Families of veterans and servicemembers who can’t be present can submit documentation on behalf of their loved ones.

“Warriors are such an important part of our tribal communities,” said Heather Ahtone (Choctaw/Chickasaw), FAM senior curator. “We want the FAM database to continue to grow and be a resource to both honor those who have served and to promote the warrior values of sacrifice, caring for community, and protecting our cultures.”

A Boeing grant funds the “Making History” project. Boeing announced in November $1.8 million in donations to organizations that support the nation’s Indigenous communities.

“During the event, we welcome all veterans and service members, Native and non-Native, with free admission to our galleries and a 20 percent discount on their meal in the Thirty Nine Restaurant,” Pepper Henry said.

Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall and Boeing sponsors will arrive at 3 p.m. Thursday to speak with veterans.

Visit www.famok.org/events/veteransday2021 for more information and to schedule an appointment to participate in the “Making History” project.