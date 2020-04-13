Veterinarians dealing with COVID-19 and customers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Caring for pets while dealing with COVID-19 is a concern for many.

Neel Veterinary Clinic in N.W. Oklahoma City is staying open and trying to stay safe as they see pets.

“We haven’t seen any domestic pets being affected in the U.S.,” said Katy Hawkins of Neel Veterinary.

Last week, a tiger at a zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus, but officials say the risk to your dog or cat is very low.

“We’re not concerned about a pet catching the disease or contracting the disease. We’re more concerned about the pet owners that we come in contact with. They are a lot bigger risk to us,” said Hawkins.

Because of that concern, the clinic is taking extra steps to keep pet owners and staff safe.

“The pet owner stays in the vehicle the whole time,” said Hawkins.

The owner pulls up with their pup and calls the clinic. A staff member comes out to get the pet, and takes it inside for doctors to diagnose and treat.

“Call the pet owner while they are in their car, discuss everything, if it’s approved then they will go ahead,” said Hawkins

Bob Stanbrough, of OKC, also brought in two dogs with health issues on Sunday. He appreciates the extra steps the clinic is taking with the ongoing pandemic.

“As long as everybody masks up. It’s the most important thing to stop the spread and not get it,” said Stanbrough.

Hawkins says they have seen an uptick in patients partially because other clinics have closed, but also because many owners are stuck at home.

“Owners are noticing symptoms at home a lot quicker than they normally would because they are there all day with their pet now,” said Hawkins.

But the most important part for the clinic – staying safe and staying open.

“It’s a big protection for ourselves. We want to be as healthy as possible so that we can continue treating the pets that need help,” said Hawkins.

Unfortunately, Hawkins says euthanasias are up.

She says people are worried about finances when their pet needs a major procedure or will need long term expensive treatments.

We want to remind you there are resources available to help.