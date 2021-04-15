Veterinarians warn of certain plants, flowers that are poisonous to pets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As spring weather moves into Oklahoma, many gardeners are spending time outdoors to tend to new plants and flowers.

While you’re working to make your garden greener, veterinarians say there are certain plants that you should avoid in order to protect your pets.

Veterinarians with BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital say cases of pet toxicity from fertilizer, pesticide, or eating certain plants spike during the spring and summer months.

Here are a few common garden dangers for dogs:

Cocoa Mulch

One of the most common garden dangers for dogs is cocoa mulch. It contains cocoa bean shells and various chemicals that can make a dog sick if ingested. Cocoa mulch ingestion can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, rapid heart rate, muscle tremors, weakness, seizures, or death. While cocoa mulch may look and smell appealing, dog owners may want to choose a safer alternative such as dirt, stones or mulch made from shredded pine, cedar or hemlock bark.

Commercial and Natural Fertilizer

When fertilizers are sprinkled on the lawn or garden, dogs may accidentally consume these chemicals after running outside and then grooming. Even if consumed in small amounts, fertilizers can cause issues, so you want to keep your pet away from fertilizers altogether. Signs that your dog consumed fertilizer include drooling, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, tremors and seizures. Keep in mind: Organic or “natural” fertilizers often contain various “meal” leftovers from the farming or meat industries, such as bone meal, blood meal, feather meal and fish meal, that are unhealthy for dogs’ digestive systems.

Plants and Flowers

Even some well-known and loved flowers can be harmful if ingested by your pet. The following common plants are poisonous to pets:

Lilies – Lilies are extremely toxic to cats. Ingesting any part of the lily, even a few grains of pollen can cause your cat to develop fatal kidney failure.

– Lilies are extremely toxic to cats. Ingesting any part of the lily, even a few grains of pollen can cause your cat to develop fatal kidney failure. Daffodils – Daffodils are highly toxic to dogs. If ingested by a dog, symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, convulsions and a drop in blood pressure may arise.

– Daffodils are highly toxic to dogs. If ingested by a dog, symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, convulsions and a drop in blood pressure may arise. Tulips – Tulips are one of the most common garden flowers, but they contain toxins that can make a dog ill. The bulb is the most harmful part. Symptoms of tulip ingestion in dogs include excessive drooling, nausea and irritation in the mouth.

– Tulips are one of the most common garden flowers, but they contain toxins that can make a dog ill. The bulb is the most harmful part. Symptoms of tulip ingestion in dogs include excessive drooling, nausea and irritation in the mouth. Azaleas – Azaleas can be fatal if ingested by your canine companion. Symptoms include digestive problems, such as vomiting and diarrhea, and low blood pressure.

– Azaleas can be fatal if ingested by your canine companion. Symptoms include digestive problems, such as vomiting and diarrhea, and low blood pressure. Autumn Crocus – The autumn crocus is known for pretty purple and fuchsia flowers that blossom in the spring. But this colorful member of the lily family causes a burning feeling in a dog’s mouth. Other symptoms include digestive distress, liver and kidney damage and heart complications. The highest levels of toxicity are found in the bulbs.

– The autumn crocus is known for pretty purple and fuchsia flowers that blossom in the spring. But this colorful member of the lily family causes a burning feeling in a dog’s mouth. Other symptoms include digestive distress, liver and kidney damage and heart complications. The highest levels of toxicity are found in the bulbs. Oleander – Oleander cardiac glycosides, which can be fatal to dogs. Signs that a dog has consumed oleander include muscle tremor, vomiting and bloody diarrhea.

– Oleander cardiac glycosides, which can be fatal to dogs. Signs that a dog has consumed oleander include muscle tremor, vomiting and bloody diarrhea. Amaryllis – The amaryllis flower is filled with toxins that can induce vomiting in dogs. Other symptoms include depression, excessive drooling, anorexia and tremors.

– The amaryllis flower is filled with toxins that can induce vomiting in dogs. Other symptoms include depression, excessive drooling, anorexia and tremors. Sago Palm – While sago palm may look like a simple green, leafy plant, it’s actually highly toxic to dogs. This common plant, which grows outdoors or indoors, can cause bloody vomiting, bleeding disorders, diarrhea, liver failure and death.

– While sago palm may look like a simple green, leafy plant, it’s actually highly toxic to dogs. This common plant, which grows outdoors or indoors, can cause bloody vomiting, bleeding disorders, diarrhea, liver failure and death. Mushrooms – Though these may not grow intentionally, occasionally, they pop up in lawns and gardens. While many are harmless, there are some mushrooms that can be dangerous or even deadly if consumed by your pets. The Amanita family of mushrooms is one of the more commonly found, harmful mushrooms. This family includes the “death cap” and gives off a fishy odor, making them tempting to dogs. Other dangerous mushrooms include the Lepiota and Galerina families.

It is important to always actively supervise your dog when they are outdoors.

If your pet ingests a harmful toxin in the garden, seek immediate emergency veterinary care. If you know that they ate something harmful, bring a sample of the substance with you.