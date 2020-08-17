Veterinary clinic says couple cursed at employees, left behind dog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City veterinary hospital says it was shocked after a man allegedly cursed at an employee and then abandoned a dog on the property.

Neel Veterinary Hospital says a couple came to the clinic on Sunday with a gray pitbull that was coughing.

After consulting with clinic staff, the couple said they had financial limitations and didn’t like the suggestions for further care of the dog.

“They cursed and yelled at our staff and hit a staff member with their car door,” the veterinary hospital posted on Facebook.

At that point, the man allegedly took the dog and tied it to the clinic’s side door and drove away.

Officials say if they can identify the man, they plan to file animal abandonment charges against him.

“I want to say that I have no problem with this man abandoning his dog at a veterinary hospital whether it’s ours or someone else’s. The dog is getting treatment right now and we would’ve helped a man if he hadn’t acted like he did. The dog was not dying, it does have heart worms but the manner in how he did this is completely unacceptable. It would be one thing if he did that to me as an owner and by the way, I was in the building doing ultrasounds. But he chose to pick on defenseless staff members. These people do not make the rules, they just enforce them. This is why many veterinarians and staff members in the veterinary profession suffer from compassion fatigue. Nobody got into veterinary medicine because they wanted to be rich. They got into veterinary medicine because they love animals. Many of my staff and staff of other veterinary hospitals spend some of their own money fostering and finding homes for abandoned or injured pets. They should not be treated this way. It’s not a problem at all that he left the dog with us it’s the manner in which he left it it’s the problem.” Statement by Dr. Neel.

