Victim arrested in drive-by shooting after police discover stolen car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people are behind bars Monday after a drive-by shooting in the southwest part of the metro.

“That’s kind of scary just being around, that’s kind of close to home,” said neighbor Pamela Foote.

Foote is on edge Monday after that shooting happened right across the street.

“Don’t go to the park and start shooting at people, don’t do that!” she said.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night, Oklahoma City police responded to the scene at Woodson Park.

Police say two men, Alvaro Fraire and Antonio Rivera, drove up next to a Nissan Maxima and started shooting in the windows.

There were five people inside that Nissan, including two children.

“It kind of makes me angry, you know. We have the kids that play over there, we have kids in this neighborhood. I’ve been here 10 years, don’t be like that. Don’t do that,” said Foote.

Miraculously, no one inside the car was hit by the gunfire.

The driver of that Nissan told police she knew the suspects.

Police found Fraire and Rivera nearby and arrested them.

While police were speaking with the victim, Marua Johnson, they ran the tag number on the Nissam Maxima she was driving.

Turns out, the car was stolen in a home invasion just one day before.

“The victim says that he was inside his home, that’s when two people entered the home, forced their way in, tied him up, and ultimately went through his house, stole his vehicle and a backpack,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police arrested Johnson for driving that stolen vehicle.

Meanwhile, people like Foote are just hoping this doesn’t happen again.

“We have a lot of kids over here in this neighborhood, and ya’ll need to keep that drama over that way somewhere. Don’t bring that over here around these kids,” she said.

Police tell us the victim of the home invasion was not badly injured.

Fraire faces charges of assault as battery with a deadly weapon, possesion of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, and drive-by shooting.

Rivera faces charges of possesion of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.

Johnson is facing charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

