Victim dies from Oklahoma City shooting; no arrests made in case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are still searching for a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of N.E. 28th St.

When officers arrived on the scene, they realized 21-year-old Samuel Ellison had been shot.

Ellison was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

