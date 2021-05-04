Victim dies in hospital, suspect arrested following Monday night shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR) – A Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex filled with police lights Monday after a deadly shooting.

“I’m kind of fearful,” said Oklahoma City resident Angela Miller.

“If people are shooting and killing around here, then I need to do something different, I’m ready to go,” said Miller.

Police say it started as some sort of argument between the victim, Kyriece Hardeman, and the suspect, Curtis Jones.

At some point the argument escalated to gunfire and that’s when Hardeman was killed.

“It’s unclear exactly what they were arguing about what let up to that but we do know that they were involved in some sort of argument or altercation,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with OKCPD.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Police tell News 4, Hardeman died at OU Health.

“I’m sorry to hear that, there’s just too much death going on,” said Miller, “God bless ’em, I’ll put in a prayer for them.” Jones was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail one one count of first-degree murder.