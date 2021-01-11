Victim identified from Oklahoma City’s first homicide of 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have identified the victim of Oklahoma City’s first homicide of 2021.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, officers were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 19th and Page Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 52-year-old Anita Kay Walker in front of the home.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.