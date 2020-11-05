Victim identified in deadly Bricktown hotel shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a Bricktown hotel.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bricktown.

“We were in our room and the police were banging on the door,” said one guest who wanted to remain anonymous. “And we’ve got to be here for more days and so the continuing safety is a concern.”

Investigators say that when they arrived at the hotel, there was a deceased victim in the hallway on the eighth floor.

Officials say the victim appeared to have been shot to death in what is believed to be a domestic altercation.

“At this time, it appears that it was a domestic related killing so that’s something that investigators are looking into, looking into the past between these two,” said MSgt. Knight.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyesha Long on a complaint of first-degree murder.

On Thursday, officials identified the victim as 55-year-old Ray Brown.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

