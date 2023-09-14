OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the victim killed in a shooting on the city’s northeast side Sunday.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a block party near NE 23rd St. and Rhode Island Ave. around 11 p.m. September 10.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Eddie Norton suffering from a gunshot wound.

Norton was taken to the hospital, where he died.

OKCPD says they’re still searching for the suspect.

“The suspect is still at large. We’re trying to review any kind of video footage that we might find,” Captain Rod Strecker said. “This is kind of an up and coming part of the neighborhood so they have some newer equipment those kinds of things, so we’re hoping that it’s captured on some video.”

No more information is available at this time.

If you have information on this incident, call the Homicide Tipline at 405-297-1200.