OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who died following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 32nd and Lincoln.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Lhazmon McCain shot to death at a home.

Police learned that McCain was involved in an altercation with another person before the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.