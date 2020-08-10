Victim identified in deadly northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have identified a man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

On Friday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the Raindance Apartments, located at N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave., after receiving reports of gunshots being heard in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Tybreko Davis’ body in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

Investigator say it appears that Davis became involved in an altercation at the apartment complex when he was shot.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

