Victim identified in deadly southwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed inside a home in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of S. Portland Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 47-year-old Sheldon Hawk shot to death inside the home.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.