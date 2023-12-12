OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the man who died after a shooting led to a car accident Sunday night.

According to OKCPD, officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, on I-35 near SE 59th St. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle near the 66th St. exit ramp with bullet holes.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Terry Jackson, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Officials believe Jackson was traveling south on I-35 when someone began shooting at his car from another vehicle.

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.