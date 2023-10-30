OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the woman shot and killed at an apartment complex on Thursday, October 26.

According to OKCPD, officers were called to the complex, near N. Western Ave. and NW 88th St. late Thursday night regarding a disturbance.

“Several people were involved,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk of the Oklahoma City Police Department. “There was a confrontation [that] turned into a physical fight.”

Officials say that fight is what led to the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 53-year-old Thelma Johnson deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say that another victim was injured during the altercation and taken to a nearby hospital. They were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Currently, this incident is still in the early stages and no arrests have been made pending further investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line. 405/297-1200.” said Oklahoma City Police.