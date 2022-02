OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City police told KFOR the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of NW 23rd Street.

The victim was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center and is in serious condition.

Details were not provided on what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified or arrested.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.