OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information after a deadly motorcycle accident in Oklahoma City.

Around 9:30 p.m. on May 9, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to a crash near N.W. 10th and Council Rd.

Investigators say a Ford van was southbound and was turning east into a private drive when it collided with the motorcycle.

At that point, the motorcycle was hit by another southbound vehicle.

Officials say both people on the motorcycle were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say 33-year-old Catherine Bridgette Fitts was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle was rushed to OU Medical Center in serious condition.