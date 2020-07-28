Victim of fatal N.E. Oklahoma City hit-and-run identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Oklahoma City last week has been identified, police say.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, July 24, a passerby flagged down an officer near N.E. 23rd and Martin Luther King saying there was a possible hit-and-run nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female deceased in the roadway.

On Monday, Oklahoma City police identified the victim as 32-year-old Jovohn Burton.

The driver and the vehicle involved in the incident have been identified as well, but police say there have been no arrests made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

