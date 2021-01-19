Victim of unemployment fraud? What to know about filing your taxes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tax season has arrived and many people are wanting to file their taxes but are victims of unemployment fraud.

If you are a victim of unemployment fraud and have questions, you are not alone.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people who will have a surprise coming to them in the next few days,” said Travis Watkins, tax attorney for Travis Watkins Tax.

W2s and 1099s are heading out in the mail and if you see income reported that you did not earn, you could be a victim of unemployment fraud.

“There’s been a lot of these fraudulent unemployment that we’ve been seeing. They’re estimating right now that it’s almost a billion dollars in stolen unemployment claims at this point,” said Watkins.

Watkins says first and foremost, taxpayers should make sure they have filed a complaint with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

You should also file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.

In addition, the OESC recommends filing a report with the government.

Watkins says when you go to file your return, be sure you do not report the fraudulent earnings as your own.

“The second and most important thing is under no circumstances should you list that fraudulent income on your personal taxes. If it slips through the cracks there and it doesn’t get straightened out by the Social Security Commission, I can imagine that there will be a lot of people who will face these paper audits,” said Watkins.

Watkins says it would be a good idea to contact the Social Security Administration to confirm your earnings as well as hiring a professional accountant or CPA.

“This is a year that you’re probably not going to want to do taxes yourself.”

He says above all else, do not delay in filing and don’t stress.

“Don’t get stressed out, don’t get too much anxiety because as time goes on, ultimately these things get sorted out with the IRS and other government agencies. Just stick to your guns, hire a tax professional that can help you and just let the cards play out,” said Watkins.

The OESC provided this information on filing your taxes as an victim of unemployment fraud:

“Filing questions should be directed to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. I have talked to them, and the victim will want to file their taxes on paper and submit form 14039 with their tax forms to OTC.

If the victim of identity theft receives an incorrect and inaccurate 1099-G from OESC, they should reach out to OESC to get that corrected. Right now, OESC is finalizing the process for getting 1099-Gs corrected. If you can wait a few days before running this story, OESC should be able to provide you with a process for getting 1099-Gs corrected if needed.”