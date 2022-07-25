OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 3 p.m. on July 24, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2800 block of S.W. 42nd St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The victim, who was identified as 39-year-old Michael Crawford, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.