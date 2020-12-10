Victim shot multiple times at Oklahoma City apartment complex identified

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person critically injured.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers were called to the Brookwood Village Apartments, along S. Shartel Ave., following a reported stabbing.

Dispatchers received another 911 call for the same address, saying they heard gunshots and saw a victim sitting on the porch of his apartment.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Jordan Hayes Robinson lying on the sidewalk of the complex.

Investigators soon realized that he had been shot multiple times in both legs.

So far, no arrests have been made.

