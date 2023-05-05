HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – The family of Ivy Webster says law enforcement hasn’t given them much of an update on their daughter’s murder, so they went looking for answers inside her killer’s home Thursday afternoon. KFOR was the only media outlet invited to document what they saw.

“We can’t have parents go through what we have. I’m angry. This should have never happened,” said Ivy Webster’s dad, Justin.

Law enforcement has confirmed Ivy died from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was found Monday afternoon on a Henryetta property where convicted sex offender, Jesse McFadden was staying.

She was just one of six victims who lost their lives at the hands of McFadden.

Henryetta Victims: Brittany Brewer (16) Ivy Webster (14). Tiffany Guess (13), Michael Mayo (15), Rylee Allen (17), Holly Guess (35)

Ivy’s family wasn’t able to say goodbye, doesn’t have closure, and has far more questions than answers.

After an interview with News 4 Thursday morning, Justin called the property owner to see if he could walk through the house again.

“I feel that my daughter, even right now is standing behind me telling me dad ‘keep going, keep doing this,'” said Justin.

The family had already walked through the day before.

The property owner told Justin he would need to get permission from law enforcement.

After waiting about an hour for permission, he granted the family permission.

Justin invited News 4 to come along. He explained the inside of the house needed to be investigated and wanted it broadcasted.

KFOR rode with the Webster family over to the Holly Road property McFadden was renting.

The property owner’s son unlocked the gate, then the front door and let everyone in.

News 4 will describe everything that was seen and found while in the house, but a warning: some of it is disturbing.

In the living room, there was a twin size bed laying on the floor. It had a pink patterned blanket laying across it.

In the corner of the room, there were desktop monitors and a computer tower still hooked up to it. Two additional computer towers and four desktop monitors were found throughout the house.

Next to the living room was a bedroom where the bed frame had restraints bolted into it. The restraints still had chains attached.

There was a shelf lined with witchcraft-related books.

There were also sex and bondage devices throughout the room.

About 10 feet away in the kitchen, there was another restraint bolted into the counter. There were fresh locks and chains still attached to that one as well.

Restraints found in Jesse McFadden’s bedroom. KFOR photo. Restraints found in Jesse McFadden’s kitchen. KFOR photo.

The kitchen was filled with trash and sticky insect pads full of roaches.

A human dog collar, handcuffs, drug paraphernalia, and weapons were sitting out in the laundry room.

Sex devices and bondage found in Jesse McFadden’s home. KFOR photo. Drug paraphernalia found in Jesse McFadden’s home. KFOR photo.

There was a syringe still filled with a dark colored substance sitting in the room.

There was also a check signed by one of the deceased victims, Holly Guess for a local storage unit located at “U Lock Storage.” There was even a unit number written on the check.

Medication labeled as McFadden’s was also sitting out.

As News 4 continued to follow the family in the house, someone called out they had found cellphones tucked away in a cabinet.

Everyone rushed back to the laundry room where the claims of cell phones were found.

“That’s them! Babe, that’s them!,” said Justin.

He put his phone camera over top of the phones to see if one of the cellphones belonged to Ivy.

“That’s hers!” he shouted.

“Is it hers?” asked his wife and Ivy’s mom, Ashleigh.

“Yep!” Justin replied.

“Call the Sheriff. Don’t touch them. Don’t move them,” said Ivy’s grandmother, Shannon Boykin.

Justin immediately backed out of the room and called the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office to have an investigator come back to the property to collect the cell phones.

There were also two laptops found in the same cabinet as the cell phones.

An investigator showed up to the home about 20 minutes later with a camera and evidence folders.

“My daughter was locked up here! Right here!” stated Justin as he walked the investigator back to the room where they found the cellphones.

“There ya go,” Justin said as he gestured towards the phones.

The investigator then snapped photos of the items and collected them as evidence.

While he was taking snapshots, Justin was trying to understand why it took days to find and retrieve this evidence.

“That’s what I just don’t get. I know you guys are hurting too and I know you have a hell of a job too. You saw. You saw my daughter dead, shot in the head and I know what you’re seeing and I know what you went through, but a lot of this stuff needs to be taken. You guys have to come back out here and do a whole ‘nother sweep because you missed so much. There’s medicine. There’s drugs. Brand new locks that he put in and brand new f*****g key and lock on the counter. Why are we not getting receipts and video out of him purchasing this sh*t? I’m sorry. I’m venting, but I want more done,” Justin said to the Investigator.

The investigator was silent during all of this, but then gave Justin an explanation as to why the items hadn’t been collected before.

“The problem is I don’t know what else to do,” said the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator.

“There’s a story to be told here,” replied Justin.

“Right,” said the Investigator.

“We don’t know what happened,” stated Justin.

“The only person who can tell us what happened–,” added the Investigator.

“–is dead, but we can try to piece it together,” said Justin.

As the conversation went on and the blame was pushed harder on law enforcement, the Investigator told the family to calm down and that he was not one of the officials who searched the house Monday afternoon.

“We are open to any suggestions you all can give,” said the Investigator.

A friend of the Websters’ who was there during the walk through told the investigator the “whole world is going to know” about the mishap with the investigation.

The investigator asked what that would accomplish.

“I’m a grieving parent that my daughter got raped and murdered and you’re telling me right now that I don’t have a right to know what happened. The story’s right here. It’s right here and it’s still sitting here. Still!” yelled Justin.

As Justin stormed off, Ashleigh asked the Investigator about when they may be able to have Ivy’s phone back. He wasn’t sure how long until they’d get it back.

“There might be evidence on it,” said Boykin.

“You’re right about that,” said the Investigator.

The Investigator then snapped closer photos of the phones and dropped them into evidence folders.

Ashleigh believes her fingerprint may unlock Ivy’s phone.

The Investigator explained he would charge the phone and Ashleigh would be able to come by their department to see if she could unlock it.

Justin came back into the conversation and apologized to the Investigator for yelling at him.

He continued to ask for a stronger investigation and a sweep of the entire property.

“That’s something you’re going to have to talk to somebody above my pay grade about,” said the Investigator.

News 4 and the Webster family didn’t stay for the entirety of the Investigator’s evidence collection.

On our walk out, another phone was discovered in a bedside nightstand.

News 4 saw the Investigator take into evidence the two laptops, four cell phones, and drug paraphernalia.

Some of the evidence collected by the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office. KFOR photo.

“I’m upset. Healing. Trying to heal. Still confused. Still a lot of answers that need to be given,” said Justin.

KFOR has reached out to the Okmulgee City Police Department, Okmulgee Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office to see who the lead agency is on this case.

The only agency to respond to News 4’s inquiry was the OSBI.

Although the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator told the Webster family the OSBI was responsible for the search inside the home, the OSBI confirms they were inside the home, but only to provide assistance to the Okmulgee Police Department.

A spokesperson for the OSBI said their investigators would take direction as to what needed to be collected from the Okmulgee Police Department.

In a statement from OSBI to KFOR Thursday afternoon, they said, “The OSBI will continue to support and assist our law enforcement partners and grieve with the families of this horrible event. The investigation is still ongoing.”

News 4 spoke with Justin again Friday night and he said he returned to McFadden’s home only to uncover more evidence.

He said he found a receipt for the padlocks attached to the restraints showing McFadden purchased them a couple days before the murder-suicide.

He also found padlock packaging.

Additionally, he found a list of names plus their date of births.

The Webster family believes the list contained victim names.

A bloody wet wipe was also located in the home, according to Justin.

In Jesse’s bedroom, Justin claims he found five more phones and more drug paraphernalia in the closet.

He told KFOR he’s shocked because this is the third time he has visited the home and each time he finds more potential evidence.

He said he called law enforcement to come back to the scene of the crime once again and they told him to immediately leave the property.

Because of Thursday’s call for evidence collection, Justin said most of the items found were removed from the home.

He also claims the property owner is planning to clean house on Monday.

The Webster family has been given Ivy’s phone back.

The Webster family is called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get involved because they feel as if those handling their daughter’s death are not taking it seriously.