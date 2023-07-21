NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Google Nest video captures the moments just before a near-fatal crash in Norman in February almost took the life of 19-year-old Micaela Borrego.

The video taken from an anonymous neighbor given to KFOR shows a black SUV allegedly driven by 41-year-old Sara Polston. It is seen speeding past a stop sign near Lahoma Avenue and Acres Avenue.

At the very end of the footage, there is a loud crashing sound, alluding to the crash between Polston and Borrego.

Video taken from neighbor wanting to remain anonymous. {KFOR}

Polston now faces a felony count for DUI causing great bodily harm. According to court documents, her defense attorney is former Cleveland County Judge Tracy Schumacher.

Sara Polston mugshot. {Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office}

“Wow,” said Mike Clapsaddle who lives on one of the streets the SUV is seen speeding by. “I think she needs to be in jail. She needs to see a little bit of jail time and if anything, never be allowed to drive a vehicle.”

An affidavit alleges that Polston grabbed alcohol at a liquor store three minutes before the collision occurred. It states that she allegedly drove 66 miles an hour down Lahoma Ave. and ran at least four stop signs before crashing near Acres.

According to the affidavit, the crash sent 19-year-old Micaela Borrego into a coma for around two months, and now she can’t eat, talk, or walk on her own.

Micaela Borrego before and after the crash. {Gofundme for the family}

Polston, court documents show, allegedly had twice the legal limit of alcohol in her blood at the time.

“Oh yeah, we heard it from inside our house,” said Clapsaddle. “We thought for sure someone was dead. She should go to jail. She’s not the one that had to spend two months in a coma, that was the other girl. It’s not fair to her.”

“I actually had police speaking to me through my Ring camera and asking me questions,” said Vicki Foyd who lives a street away from the crash. “When I saw the video, it was unbelievable. Yes, she needs to go to jail, it’s horrible.”

Douglas Baxter a Senior Associate Attorney for Hunsucker Legal Group has worked many DUI cases like Polston’s.

“She could end up getting four to twenty years in prison,” said Baxter. “But, more than just this video is needed to convict. They need to prove that the driver was intoxicated, that the driver caused harm to the other person involved.”

Officials have said that Polston turned herself in a month ago but was under arrest for under 24 hours before posting her bail.

“We always have people walking around this neighborhood at all times of the day, anything could have happened,” said Floyd. “Something really bad did happen and I feel so bad for the young woman that was hurt.”

Borrego still struggles to do almost anything without someone’s help but if you’d like to help out you can do so here.

Court records state that Polston is set to appear before a judge on August 22.