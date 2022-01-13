VIDEO: Chaotic moments after shoplifting suspect opens fire in Oklahoma City Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police released video of the chaotic scene at the Belle Isle Walmart when a shoplifting suspect opened fire in the store.

The incident occurred in late November and police arrested 43-year-old Chartez Lamar Chappell.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials say Chappell tried to leave the store without paying for a bicycle, but did try to purchase beans and foil.

Chartez Chappell

Chappell was confronted by a security guard and the two began to scuffle.

The security guard used a stun gun on Chappell. Police say Chappell pulled out a gun and fired several shots inside the store before fleeing.

Officers arrived at the store moments later as Chappell allegedly continued firing in the parking lot.

Chappell was arrested outside at a nearby Chili’s Restaurant.

No one was hurt during the incident, but one of the fired rounds hit security guard’s handcuffs. That round did not injure the security guard.

Footage of the chaotic incident is featured in the video above this article.