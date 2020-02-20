VIDEO: Dozens of law enforcement officers say goodbye to fallen Oklahoma lieutenant

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement officers from across the state turned out to say goodbye to a fallen colleague.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident along N.W. Expressway, just west of the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Once emergency crews arrived on the scene, they realized that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was a Canadian County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

Sadly, officials say Lt. Shirley Lanning died from her injuries.

Lt. Shirley Lanning.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department says Lt. Lanning was heading westbound on NW Expressway when she drifted into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle.

“The vehicle saw Lt. Lanning’s vehicle start to come over into her lane. She tried to take evasive action, but wasn’t able to because there was another vehicle next to them going eastbound,” Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “Unfortunately, they collided head-on.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lanning spent 30 years in law enforcement, including the last six as an investigator for new hires with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office. Canadian County Sheriff Chris West says she did the job better than anyone else.

“You might have an agency that’s kind of difficult to work with to get information,” West said. “Shirley could just walk in there and, within a few minutes, have them eating out of her hands.”

Capt. Adam Flowers was Lt. Lanning's captain, and he says the department won't be the same without her.

“Shirley was awesome, a go-getter, a person you could always rely on,” Capt. Flowers said. “People loved her, we loved her. It was tough to lose not just a good deputy, but a great friend.”

On Wednesday, Lanning was laid to rest.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from across the state traveled to attend Lanning's funeral and take part in the procession.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brian Bates sent KFOR this video of the law enforcement procession for Lt. Lanning.