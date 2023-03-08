OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A high-speed chase that traveled through Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning ended in a bizarre place.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, law enforcement officers attempted to pull over a silver SUV but the driver refused to stop.

Immediately, officers began a pursuit.

At one point, the driver was seen going 150 miles per hour while traveling along I-44.

The driver eventually took I-40 into downtown Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicated that the driver was throwing plastic bags out of the window of the car.

In a bizarre turn, he drove straight to the Oklahoma County Detention Center and surrendered in the parking lot.