DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews in Drumright confirm a fire broke out overnight leaving a Drumright family homeless.

According to fire officials, the flames quickly moved through the home despite firefighters efforts.

A KFOR viewer shared the video, stating fire crews arrived on the scene in about five minutes, but it was too late.

The home was engulfed and destroyed.

No word on what caused the fire, or if anyone was inside.