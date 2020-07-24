Video: Edmond police chase alleged larceny suspect

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond are asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged chase suspect.

On June 21, a bystander called Edmond police after witnessing a reported larceny from Lowe’s. The bystander said an employee asked a man to see his receipt for a cart full of power tools worth more than $1,000.

Edmond police release image of man they want to speak with in connection to larceny.

At that point, the alleged suspect ran from the employee and left the scene in a dark colored Lincoln Navigator with no license plate.

Officials say the bystander followed the alleged suspect and called 911.

Officers with the Edmond Police Department spotted the alleged suspect and attempted to pull over the driver. However, the driver took off and led them on a high-speed chase through traffic.

After the driver pulled into a neighborhood, investigators terminated the pursuit due to a safety concern for residents.

The alleged suspect is wanted on complaints of felony larceny of merchandise from a retailer and eluding police.

If you have any information on the case, call Edmond police at (405) 359-4338 and reference case 20-36188.

