OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The job of a firefighter is always dangerous, but there are some instances that make your heart beat a little faster.

Two weeks ago, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a car fire at a gas station near I-240 and Walker.

As a firefighter was getting close to the blaze, a tire on the truck popped.

Fortunately, no one was injured and fire crews were able to put out the fire before it spread.